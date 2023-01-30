Adani Group Loses $68 Billion Following Bombshell Fraud Accusations
‘LOOTING THE NATION’
Shares of one of India’s wealthiest business empires, the Adani Group, have dropped nearly $68 billion in value over just four days of trading after a bombshell report by short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of pulling the “largest con in corporate history” consisting of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud” over decades. The report also highlighted major government investigations against billionaire founder Gautam Adani and other members of the Adani family for money laundering in the Caribbean and theft of Indian taxpayer funds and corruption. The biggest losses were felt at Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Green Energy, which plummeted by 20 percent on Monday, according to Bloomberg. Adani Group fired back at the accusations with a 413-page rebuttal on Sunday, framing them as attacks on India. “To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future,” Hindenburg Research said on Monday. “We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.”