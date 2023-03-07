Use This 25% Off Sale From adidas to Liven Up Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe
Savings Abloom
Burst into spring with new styles from adidas. From now until Friday (3/10), adidas is slashing a hefty 25% off its best-selling shoes and apparel. Use the code SAVINGS at checkout and bask in the glorious discount.
An adidas sale is a perfect excuse to pick up a decades-long-reigning streetwear staple. Clean, crisp, and iconic, the Stan Smiths effortlessly exude cool. From joggers and sweaters to blazers and slacks, these comfy shoes work with everything. Plus, they’re available in 27 colors. You’re guaranteed to find a pair that fits your unique style.
adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Down from $105
“Valentine’s” may be in the name, but this hoodie and pants combo keeps you comfy all year. No obnoxiously large logos here: instead, the hoodie features a minimal patch on the pouch. Pick up the matching pants, available for men and women. They wrap your legs in French Terry fabric that adidas touts is as soft as a marshmallow.
Valentine’s Day Hoodie
Down from $50
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.