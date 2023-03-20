Score the Ultra Giftable AeroGarden Harvest for Just $80 on Amazon Today
ABLOOMIN’
I’m in the midst of an indoor garden deep-dive, and I’ve discovered countless YouTube videos and groups along the way. It’s fascinating how people relate to growing plants; but the one commonality seems to be how much joy indoor gardens bring, whether for the benefits of having fresh greens readily available to the emotional connection brought forth by fostering leafy organisms from seed to sprout. I’m just dipping my toes in the proverbial hydroponically-managed waters, and I can confirm that checking your seeds daily is a major mood lifter. Scoring nice things on sale is also another mood lifter, and today’s deal is an AeroGarden Harvest for just $80 (52% off the regular price of $165 on Amazon) is just what I needed.
Offered in three colors, the AeroGarden Harvest comes with herb seeds including Parsley, Basil, and Mint making a great intro to the capabilities of indoor gardening. The Harvest grows up to six plants at once, five times faster than growing in soil. The hi-tech garden alerts its owner when to add water or nutrients, meaning even the most forgetful plant parent will have success. With Mother’s and Father’s Day around the corner, this makes a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself)—and according to the nearly 19,000 positive reviews, people love both giving and receiving them. Grab it quickly before it goes off sale!
