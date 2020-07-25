After Doubling Down, Sinclair Broadcasting Backs Off Airing Discredited Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories
ACTUALLY, NO
The Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of dozens of local television stations across the U.S. and often a booster of President Donald Trump, backed off its plans to air conspiracy theories about the coronavirus from discredited scientists Saturday. Judy Mikovits, a disgraced researcher peddling the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned, appeared on a pre-taped version of host Eric Bolling’s show “America This Week” to suggest without evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, created the new coronavirus. Sinclair initially stood by its decision to air the interview, writing on Twitter, “We’re a supporter of free speech and a marketplace of ideas and viewpoints, even if incredibly controversial.” The conglomerate later reversed its position: “After further review, we have decided to delay this episode's airing. We will spend the coming days bringing together other viewpoints and provide additional context. All stations have been notified not to air this and will instead be re-airing last week’s episode in its place.”