Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Says Stop Exploiting Her Dead Son by Fundraising
IN HIS NAME
Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down seven months ago while jogging in a residential community in Brunswick, Georgia, says fundraising is exploiting her son’s memory. Cooper-Jones has specifically called out a number of memorial sites, including a Facebook page run by one of Arbery’s friends as “more like a business opportunity for its staff rather than getting justice for my son.” Since the shooting death, a registered trademark, a foundation, a GoFundMe account, and the Facebook page have popped up. “Money cannot replace what I have lost and the fight for justice does not come without cost,” Arbery’s mother said. “I was not begging for money and I was prepared to fight for my son either way. I have always worked for what I wanted.”