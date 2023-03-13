Man Sues Buffalo Wild Wings—Because ‘Boneless Wings’ Are Just ‘Nuggets’
BONE TO PICK
A Chicago man is crying fowl in a new lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings in which he claims the chain’s signature “boneless wings” are, in actual fact, chicken nuggets. In his class action suit, Aimen Halim says he was horrified to discover the “wings” he’d purchased in January were allegedly made of deep-fried chicken breast meat. “Had Mr. Halim known that the Products are not chicken wings, he would not have purchased them, or would have paid significantly less for them,” the complaint sniffs. “As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury as a result of Defendants’ false and deceptive conduct.” Halim has filed at least one other class action suit in the past, suing the makers of KIND Granola last December over its claims around its products’ fiber levels. His Buffalo complaint comes just over a month after an Associated Press story about other aggrieved chicken-eaters looking to phase out the “boneless wings” name. “I propose that we as a city remove the name ‘boneless wings’ from our menus and from our hearts,” the story quotes a Lincoln, Nebraska, man “with hair the color of Buffalo sauce” as saying. “We’ve been living a lie for far too long.”