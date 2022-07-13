Air Force Probing Heat-Stroke Death of Military Family’s Dog

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Military Times
The Air Force says it's investigating the protocols around transporting servicemembers’ family pets when they are transferred to a new base—after a beloved Pomerian died of heat stroke on the journey to Japan. Military Times reports that Amber Panko took to social media to complain after the heartbreaking death 0f 10-year-old Kolbie. “They took him from me. It was not his time to go,” Panko wrote on Facebook, alleging that Kolbie was held in sweltering cargo areas. “We are working diligently to contact the family to reconstruct what transpired, identify potential areas of concern and devise actions we can take now to mitigate a future incident,” Air Mobility Command said.