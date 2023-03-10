Third Victim Dies After GloRilla Concert Stampede
A third person has died following a fatal crowd crush at a GloRilla performance in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening. Aisha Stephens, 35, died Wednesday night, three days after the fatal stampede. Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died in the surge towards the exits at the Rochester Main Street Armory after the set. Police have said the stampede may have been set off by unwarranted panic and hysteria over reports of gunfire. The venue’s license was yanked by the city on Wednesday, effectively shutting it down for the immediate future, with police, fire, and regulatory investigations ongoing. On Monday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called the matter “a tragedy of epic proportions,” adding, “It’s something that all of us who love concerts worry about. When you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience you had at that great concert.”