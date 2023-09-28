Lawmaker Swears He’s Innocent as Feds Hit Him With Obstruction Charges
‘AIN'T EVEN WORRIED’
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday indicted the Alabama state lawmaker John Rogers on accusations he obstructed a federal probe into the possible misuse of state grant money. The arrest stemmed from a kickback scheme that’s already led to one lawmaker pleading guilty and retiring. Rogers, an 88-year-old Democrat who’s served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1992, appears confident that he’ll overcome the pair of obstruction charges he faces—one of which was labeled as “obstruction of justice by bribery” by prosecutors. “I haven’t done anything wrong,” Rogers told AL.com. “I’m so innocent, I ain’t even worried and I look forward to a court date...I wouldn’t do anything that stupid. This is going to be a royal affair. I’ll enjoy kicking their ass.” Rogers’ first court date will be on Oct. 12 in Birmingham—the same city he represents in the state House.