‘Shut The F*ck Up’: Alec Baldwin Rages at Insta Fan After Child’s Birth
CLASSY
Alec Baldwin, who had a sixth child with his wife Hilaria this week, went off on an Instagram user who questioned whether a surrogate was used, telling the fan to “shut the fuck up and mind your own business.” The couple shared photos on Monday of their new baby, who was born six months after the couple’s fifth son Eduardo Pao Lucas. One fan asked, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything—why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private.” Baldwin also defended his wife once again against ongoing criticism over her falsely posing as a Spanish immigrant for years.