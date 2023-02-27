Jurors in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Set to Take Field Trip to Crime Scene
FIRSTHAND LOOK
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double-homicide trial will take a field trip to visit the former lawyer’s hunting estate where his wife and son were fatally shot in June 2021. Judge Clifton Newman on Monday said he would arrange the jury visit to the Moselle, South Carolina, estate at the request of defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. Prosecutor Creighton Waters pushed back on the request, stating that the estate has “changed considerably” since the June 7, 2021, murders—including a group of trees that has grown between the kennels and the main house. Harpootlian, however, insisted that the changes at the scene have been described to the jury and that he believes it will be “useful” for the 12-person group to see where Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife and son. The defense lawyer noted that prior to the jury visit, he wants security to secure the property after there were “literally dozens of people at Moselle last weekend trespassing, taking selfies in front of the feed room.”