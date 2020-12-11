Another Federal Inmate Is Set to Be Executed Tonight
‘KILLING SPREE’
The Trump administration is set to conduct another execution tonight, the tenth since federal executions resumed in July following a 17-year hiatus. Alfred Bourgeois will be killed at a federal prison in Terrehaute, Indiana. Bourgeois, a former truck driver in Louisiana, brutally abused his two-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, eventually beating her to death on the dashboard and windows of a truck. His lawyers say he has an intellectual disability and shouldn’t be executed for that reason.
Brandon Bernard was executed Thursday night for taking part in the murder of a couple more than 20 years ago, when he was 18. Kim Kardashian and many of the president’s allies had begged him to grant Bernard clemency but, as The Daily Beast reported, Trump was unmoved by the pleas and determined to push forward with what observers have called a pre-Biden “killing spree.” The administration has three more executions scheduled next month. It’s the first time in 130 years that federal executions have taken place during a lame-duck session.