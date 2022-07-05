Save Over 50% on a Top-Rated Toshiba Smart TV for Amazon’s Early Prime Day Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Amazon Prime Day set to take place in just a week, many major deals have already started emerging on the site. Tons of electronics and smart devices have been massively marked down including Amazon Echo Frames and Ring Alarm Security Kits. However, the biggest savings on Amazon right now have been for Smart TVs. With a Prime membership, you can buy a brand-new 55-inch Toshiba UHD Smart TV for 56% off. This translates to $450 off the listed price. The Smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV and Alexa voice control so you don’t even need to use the remote to play what you want. Additionally, the Toshiba TV comes with top-of-the-line picture quality with full array local dimming LED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR to ensure the smooth and clearest resolution possible.

Amazon has also marked down the prices of a number of other Smart TV brands. If Toshiba is not your favorite option, you can buy an Insignia 50-inch Smart TV for 40% off or Amazon’s 50-inch Fire TV for 45% off.

Toshiba 55-inch UHD Smart Fire TV Buy at Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

