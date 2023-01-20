Ahead of the Big Game, Get a Fire TV Omni Series With Alexa Built-in for Up to 30% Off
I’m no statistician, but a friend told me the Giants’ odds of winning the Super Bowl this year are predicted to be ~3000 to one. Well, there is hope then. In case you’ll be watching the Super Bowl regardless of which teams face-off, there’s a great deal on a Fire TV Omni with Alexa built-in. So you can just ask Alexa to turn on the TV and put on the game without ever looking up from your bowl of nachos.
With a 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital plus audio, the new Omni series is some of the latest technology for a great viewing experience. Since it’s a Fire TV, you won’t need a separate stick for downloading all of your favorite apps like HBO and Hulu, but the most advanced feature is the hands-free Alexa capability. You can ask Alexa to do things like start a Zoom call or set your smart thermostat, since it will pair with all of your other Alexa devices including the Echo, for playing music or stereo sound. With over 16,000 5-star reviews, and a price under $300 for the 43” model while on sale, there’s never been a better time to grab a new TV. It might even soften the blow should that one in 3000 chance not pan out.
