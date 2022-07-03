Amber Heard Seeks Retrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Suit
ANOTHER ROUND?
Amber Heard’s lawyers are trying to prolong the neverending saga of her defamation trial against Johnny Depp. On Friday, they filed a 43-page memorandum asking that the verdict in her trial—which found the two celebrities had defamed each other, but which awarded him $10.35 million in damages and her only $2 million—be overturned and the case re-tried, the Daily Mail reported. According to Heard’s lawyers, the finding that she had defamed Depp was not backed by evidence and they claim the juror-selection process may have been compromised. The memorandum specifies that court records say Juror 15 was born in 1945, but public information indicates he was born in 1970. The lawyers allege that the disparity calls into question whether Juror 15 was legitimately summoned for jury duty, as well as whether his identity was appropriately verified. Heard previously indicated that she wanted to appeal the verdict, but doing so would require that she post the millions in damages she was fined as bond, which she is reportedly unable to afford; this move by her legal team may serve as a workaround.