American Legion Removes Confederate Flag After Vet’s Query

A Confederate flag that was on display at an American Legion hall in Idaho was removed this week after a veteran questioned its presence. “It started causing a bit of a stir amongst the crowd,” JD Leighty, who attended an event at the post, told The Spokesman-Review. “I’m looking at that going, ‘You know, I don’t know if that should be in an American Legion,’ but I don’t know what the rules were.” Tim Shaw, an adjutant at the post, said he and the commander decided to remove it from a flag display in the banquet room. “I don’t want to give in to the mob, but I don’t want to offend anyone either,” Shaw said. “If we had left it up, it would have been a bigger story. It’s a no-win situation.”