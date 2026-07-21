American Tourists Stabbed in Knife Attack at Historic Landmark

A cargo plane’s tail sent a shower of sparks flying across the runway as it scraped across the ground, shocking onlookers. The terrifying tail strike happened on Sunday as Kalitta Air Flight 264 was performing a go-around after attempting to land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The Boeing 777-300ER, arriving from Brussels, scraped its tail on the runway before powering back into the sky. Jaw-dropping video captured the moment bright sparks burst from the back of the 21-year-old jet as horrified onlookers watched. One witness can be heard shouting, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” as the aircraft climbed away. The plane returned and landed safely at about 8:15 p.m. local time. Kalitta Air said no crew members were injured, and the aircraft was pulled from service for inspection. The FAA is investigating the incident.
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- 1Sparks Fly as Plane Scrapes Runway in Intense VideoCLOSE CALLThe jet was attempting a go-around when the dramatic tail strike occurred.
- 2Details Emerge After Body Found at Home of Rep.’s HusbandDEADLY DISCOVERYInvestigators say the victim died from a gunshot wound, but no evidence has been found to link the death to a left-wing congresswoman or her husband.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalWe Want to Hear Your Take on the Future of the InternetAMERICA250The Daily Beast Podcast’s America250 series continues this Friday with former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
- 3American Tourists Stabbed in Knife Attack at LandmarkANCIENT TERRORThe Greek-American couple was rushed to the hospital.
- 4Late-Night TV Icon Dies at 93‘HOST WHISPERER’The “host whisperer” worked with some of late-night’s biggest stars.
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- 5Hackers Force Coca-Cola to Halt Production of Popular BrandUDDER CHAOSFairlife paused production at all U.S. facilities after discovering unauthorized access to its computer systems.
- 6Pop Star Splits From Boyfriend After 5 Years and a Baby‘DIFFICULT SITUATION’The announcement was made in a heartfelt Instagram post shared by the singer.
- 7Breakout Fox Broadcaster Quits After Just One World CupTV FAREWELLThe soccer legend told viewers the 2026 tournament would be his “first and last time” on the broadcaster’s World Cup coverage.
- 8Family Announces Death of Soccer Legend at 75‘KING KEVIN’Kevin Keegan’s family announced his death in an emotional statement.
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- 9Mom Gives Birth to Ultra Rare Identical QuadrupletsFOUR OF A KINDThe four identical girls are believed to be Australia’s first naturally conceived monozygotic quadruplets.
- 10'Real Housewives' Star Splits From Husband of 27 YearsSHOCK SEPARATIONThe breakup follows rumors of a cheating scandal between the star’s husband and several other men, which the couple has denied.
Investigators have uncovered new details after a body was found inside a Massachusetts home owned by the husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley. According to an incident report obtained by TMZ, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a single gunshot wound. The manner of death remains pending, and the victim’s identity has not been released. The body was discovered at a two-story, seven-bedroom home owned by Conan Harris, Pressley’s husband. Boston police homicide detectives are investigating, and the report lists the suspect as unknown. TMZ reported that authorities found “absolutely nothing” indicating any connection between the death investigation and the property owners. Police say officers responded after receiving a walk-in report about a person who had been shot and was still inside the home. After sweeping the property, officers located the body near a bedroom, and emergency responders pronounced the person dead at the scene. A spokesperson for Pressley told People the property is a rental home and that the progressive congresswoman is not the landlord. Harris said his family is safe and offered condolences to the victim’s relatives.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna is joined by Dick Costolo—former Twitter CEO, Managing Partner at 01 Advisors, and co-host of The Nick, Dick and Paul Show—to discuss the future of the internet. The internet is a cornerstone of American life, serving as an always-on setting for education, misinformation, connection, and conflict. With online experiences evolving as quickly as the click of a mouse, the internet of tomorrow could look very different than it does today. What’s coming next? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Dick respond on air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
American Tourists Stabbed in Knife Attack at Historic Landmark
Two American tourists have been stabbed in a knife attack near one of Europe’s most famous tourist attractions. Greek police said a man attacked a Greek-American couple near the entrance to the Acropolis Museum, which sits below the ancient hilltop citadel and its 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple. The woman suffered minor injuries, while the man was more seriously wounded and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Authorities said officers from a motorcycle patrol unit reached the scene within minutes and applied first aid to stop the man’s bleeding before paramedics arrived. Police detained the suspect shortly afterward. His identity has not been released, and officials said he appeared to be suffering from psychological problems. Investigators are also examining reports that emergency dispatchers received a call shortly before the attack about a man holding a knife and threatening passersby near the museum entrance. Violent street attacks are relatively rare in Greece. The Acropolis welcomed about 4.6 million visitors last year.
Peter Lassally, who became known as the “host whisperer” for guiding some of late-night’s biggest stars, has died at 93. Lassally, a Holocaust survivor, worked with Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, David Letterman on Late Show, and Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show. He died Sunday of natural causes at a memory care facility in Los Angeles, his son, Tom Lassally, told The Hollywood Reporter. Lassally joined Carson on NBC’s The Tonight Show in 1969 and produced the talk show until Carson’s final broadcast in 1992, after which he became executive producer for Letterman. He also became executive producer of The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder until 1999 and mentored Jon Stewart. He came out of retirement in 2004 to oversee The Late Late Show with Ferguson. Lassally was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1932 to a Jewish family. After fleeing to Amsterdam, Lassally, his mother, and his sister were imprisoned in two concentration camps from 1943 to 1945. His family moved to New York City after the war, and Lassally graduated from high school in Queens. “When Johnny Carson and David Letterman needed counsel and an honest opinion, they immediately went to Peter Lassally, the professor of late night,” NBC said in a statement. “His relationship to each of these giants was immeasurable, and both of them would undoubtedly say his contribution to their success was so impactful that it would be difficult to put in words. [He was] a quiet man whose influence and stature spoke volumes; his brilliance was in shaping what we watch, how we watch and why late night was, and remains, vitally significant.”
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A ransomware attack has forced Fairlife to temporarily shut down production at all of its U.S. facilities, raising the possibility of supply disruptions for one of America’s most popular dairy brands. The Coca-Cola-owned company said it detected unauthorized access to parts of its computer systems on July 16 and took portions of its network offline while it investigates the breach and restores operations. Coca-Cola said the incident has not affected the quality or safety of products already on store shelves, but confirmed that Fairlife’s U.S. production remains suspended as the investigation continues. Because Fairlife products are found in roughly one in four American households, an extended shutdown could make some of its milk, protein shakes, and other dairy products harder to find if inventories begin to run low. The company said it has notified law enforcement and is working with cybersecurity experts to recover its systems as quickly as possible. Fairlife added that its Canadian production facilities have not been affected by the attack.
Jessie J announced on Instagram on Monday that she and her boyfriend, Chanan Colman, have broken up. “Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago,” the post reads. ”We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care.” The “Domino” singer, 38, and her basketball player ex, 42, met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2021, and have been together ever since. “He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination,“ the pop star told People in a 2025 interview. She continued that she and Colman, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Sky, were already “locked in” with a child, and thus not yet seriously considering marriage. “We talk about it all the time, Jessie said. “I’m sure we will, but we’re not in any rush.” In her breakup announcement, the former Grammy nominee says that fans can expect to see her and her ex-boyfriend together with their son “as a family” to foster a “happy and healthy” co-parenting environment.
Fox Sports’ standout analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović is hanging up the headset almost as quickly as he picked it up. The former soccer superstar announced during the network’s World Cup Final coverage that he will not return to the broadcaster for the 2030 tournament, telling viewers the past six weeks would be both his “first and last time” on the network. After initially saying he had spoken enough over the past month and a half, the Swedish soccer icon, 44, thanked his fellow analysts, Fox’s production staff, and American viewers before calling it “my farewell to this studio.” When host Rebecca Lowe asked him to clarify, he doubled down: “This was the first and last time for me.” Ibrahimović, who is Sweden’s all-time leading goal scorer, quickly became one of the breakout personalities of Fox’s World Cup coverage, earning praise for his sharp analysis, easy chemistry with Thierry Henry, and playful digs at fellow analyst Alexis Lalas. Some had expected the tournament to mark the beginning of a long broadcasting career following Ibrahimović’s retirement from professional soccer in 2023. Still, the outspoken striker says this chapter is already over.
Former Liverpool star Kevin Keegan has died from stage 4 cancer. “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family announced in a statement on Monday. “Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.” The 75-year-old from Armthorpe (about two hours north of Birmingham) began his career at Scunthorpe United before signing to join Liverpool FC in 1971. There, “King Kevin” went on to win the First Division title three times, the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup twice, and the European Cup. He also won consecutive Ballons d’Or in 1978 and 1979, making him the only British player to win the prestigious award more than once. In addition to his time with Scunthorpe and Liverpool, the 5-foot-8 forward and attacking midfielder played for Hamburger SV, Southampton FC, and Newcastle United, and led the English National Team as captain with 63 match appearances. Keegan retired at 33, later rejoining Newcastle United as a manager in 1992 and the English National Team as a manager in 1999. “Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather,” the family’s statement continued. “This is a hugely difficult time.”
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A Brisbane mother gave birth to four identical baby girls in what doctors say is one of the rarest pregnancies imaginable. Jenitar Na’amoana welcomed Harriet, Alexa, Catherine, and Emily by cesarean section at 28 weeks and four days after the babies were naturally conceived, an extraordinarily uncommon occurrence. Doctors at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital said the girls are monozygotic quadruplets, meaning they all developed from a single fertilized egg that split into four embryos, a phenomenon estimated to occur in roughly one in 15 million pregnancies. The birth is believed to be the first of its kind in Australia. Jenitar and her husband, Jortham Na’amoana, already had four children before learning they were expecting quadruplets, with one of their youngsters still breastfeeding when they received the surprise news. While the premature babies are expected to spend several more weeks in the hospital growing stronger, doctors say all four girls and their mother are doing well before eventually heading home as a family of 10.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, have separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. Several sources have reported the split to Page Six and People. The couple, who married in 1999 and share a 15-year-old daughter named Elektra, were caught in a slew of cheating rumors during the show’s fourth season, during which Trujillo, 55, was accused of cheating on his then-wife, 52, with several men. “For me, it’s not a gay-straight thing; it’s an infidelity thing,” Trujillo said to Bravo host Andy Cohen in 2023, denying the rumors. “I’m here to support Angie, and I’ll take the hits.” Katsanevas later admitted that she and her husband were having a difficult time in their marriage, in part due to their shared ownership of their business, the Lunatic Fringe Salon. The two opened the luxury salon franchise the year they got married and have been in business together ever since. “Am I OCD, or am I just a person that has a gift of making things perfect?” Katsanevas said to her husband when he accused her of “micromanagement” in a 2025 episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.