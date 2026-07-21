Chilling Details Emerge After Body Found at Home of ‘Squad’ Rep.’s Husband

Investigators have uncovered new details after a body was found inside a Massachusetts home owned by the husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley. According to an incident report obtained by TMZ, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a single gunshot wound. The manner of death remains pending, and the victim’s identity has not been released. The body was discovered at a two-story, seven-bedroom home owned by Conan Harris, Pressley’s husband. Boston police homicide detectives are investigating, and the report lists the suspect as unknown. TMZ reported that authorities found “absolutely nothing” indicating any connection between the death investigation and the property owners. Police say officers responded after receiving a walk-in report about a person who had been shot and was still inside the home. After sweeping the property, officers located the body near a bedroom, and emergency responders pronounced the person dead at the scene. A spokesperson for Pressley told People the property is a rental home and that the progressive congresswoman is not the landlord. Harris said his family is safe and offered condolences to the victim’s relatives.