Sparks Fly as Plane Scrapes Runway in Intense Video

A cargo plane was forced to abort its landing after its tail scraped across the ground, sending a shower of sparks flying across the runway. The terrifying incident happened on Sunday as Kalitta Air Flight 264 tried to land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The Boeing 777-300ER, arriving from Brussels, scraped its tail on the runway before powering back into the sky in a dramatic go-around. Jaw-dropping video captured the moment bright sparks burst from the back of the jet as horrified onlookers watched. One witness can be heard shouting, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” as the aircraft climbed away. The plane returned and landed safely at about 8:15 p.m. local time. Kalitta Air said no crew members were injured, and the aircraft was pulled from service for inspection. The FAA is investigating the incident.