‘America’s Most Wanted’ Fugitive Busted by Mounties in Canada Two Decades Later
CAUGHT AT LAST
An Idaho criminal who spent 21 years on the run from the law has been caught hiding out in Canada. Louis Flood disappeared in 2001 after being released on parole just three years into his 18-year sentence for sexual abuse of a minor and lewd conduct with a minor under 16. In 2011, after 10 years on the lam, his case was even featured in an episode of America’s Most Wanted. Canadian Mounted Police received a tip on July 13 that Flood, now 77, was living in Creston, British Columbia, under an assumed name, and an image of Flood from the Idaho Department of Correction confirmed it was him. When Flood realized he’d been rumbled, he went quietly. “We met him at a public location and said, ‘Hey, Mr. Flood, you’re under arrest and you’ll need to come with us because you’re wanted still in the States,’” Constable Brett Urano told the Idaho Statesman. “He knew it was up and he came with us without any issue at all. He’s older now, too, so it’s not like he could run away from us.”