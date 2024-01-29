Amy Coney Barrett’s Dad’s New Gig in Christian Sect Worries Alleged Abuse Survivors: Report
‘HUGE CONFLICT’
Survivors of alleged childhood abuse inside a secretive Christian group have expressed concerns about the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett’s father to a new role in the sect, reportedly fearing that he might try to prevent disclosures being made about the group’s historic handling of sexual abuse. Both the Supreme Court justice and her dad, Michael Coney, are members of People of Praise, a Christian community that ex-members have likened to a cult and which has been accused of emotional trauma and abuse, according to The Guardian. Now PoP Survivors—a group of former members who allegedly endured physical and sexual abuse as children—have raised concerns about Michael Coney being made PoP’s legal counsel. “Elevating Amy Coney Barrett’s father to a position where he can influence what goes public is a huge conflict of interest,” a PoP Survivors spokesperson said, adding that he is being given “the power to block information that might be embarrassing to her.” Justice Barrett has not been accused of wrongdoing.