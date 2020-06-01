Cuomo Announces Curfew for NYC, Says Police Presence Will Double
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a curfew for New York and said the police will double their presence amid days of violent protests. “There is going to be a curfew in New York City that we think will be helpful,” Cuomo said Monday during a radio interview on WAMC, hours after the city’s mayor assured he would not take that step. After the interview, Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint press release that the curfew will be in place between 11 p.m. on Monday evening until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Cuomo added that the New York Police Department will increase their presence from 4,000 officers to 8,000 on Monday night after days of authorities struggling to keep order amid rising tensions with residents protesting against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The joint press release stated officers will be focused on lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, areas where they say “violence and property damage occurred during last night’s protests.” “It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew,” de Blasio said. “The Police Commissioner and I have spoken at length about the incidents we’ve all seen in recent days where officers didn’t uphold the values of this city or the NYPD. We agree on the need for swift action.”