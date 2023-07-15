Andrew Tate’s ‘Troll Army’ Is Harassing, Threatening His Accusers: Lawyer
‘FRIGHTENING’
Two women who have accused self-described misogynist influencer Andrew Tate as part of the case into his alleged human trafficking scheme have been “targeted” by Tate’s “troll army” to “scare them into silence,” their U.S. legal adviser told ABC News. Dani Pinter, senior legal counsel for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center, said that fans of the so-called “king of toxic masculinity” have barraged her clients with online attacks, threats, and attempts to undermine them. According to Pinter, supporters have doxed personal information from the women and their families, as well as had private investigators dig up information and stalk them. Although both women are anonymous, internet trolls have leaked their identities and forced the victims to leave their homes to hide, Pinter shared. “It's incredibly oppressive,” she said. “Because they feel afraid for their safety and for their loved ones and for anyone they engage with, it’s incredibly isolating. It’s incredibly exhausting and frightening.” Tate and his brother face charges of rape, human trafficking, and organized crime in Romania. The brothers have sued the two women, whom Romanian prosecutors claim were lured to the country for sexual exploitation, for allegedly conspiring with others to fake the accusations.