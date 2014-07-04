Andy Coulson Gets 18 Months

CHEAT SHEET
The sentence has been set, and former News of the World editor Andy Coulson will serve 18 months in jail for conspiracy to hack phones. Coulson, 46, had gone on to serve as director of communications for Prime Minister David Cameron. Four ex-journalists including Coulson were found guilty last week. Five other defendants, including former News International chief Rebekah Brooks, were cleared of all charges. "What it says is that it's right that justice should be done and that no one is above the law - as I've always said," said David Cameron.