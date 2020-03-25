CHEAT SHEET
    Head of Italy’s Civil Protection Agency Angelo Borrelli Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    The head of Italy’s Civil Protection agency abruptly canceled his daily press conference, in which he calmly explains the nightmarish number of new cases, deaths, and recovered COVID-19 patients, after exhibiting symptoms, including a fever. Angelo Borrelli and his entire team will now self-isolate while he waits for the result of his coronavirus swab. The press conferences are now suspended until further notice, but the numbers will be released without explanation. He is the latest official to either contract the virus or exhibit symptoms consistent with it in Italy, which has nearly 70,000 cases, 6,820 deaths. Nearly 30 doctors have now died from the virus.