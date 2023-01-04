Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Sues Her Disbarred Ex-Lawyer—Again
LITIGIOUS
Faux-heiress Anna Sorokin is suing her (now disbarred) former lawyer over claims she plans to release a book about her, kept case files and called her an “ungrateful bitch.” Sorokin, who rose to fame conning a who’s who of New York City high society under the name Anna Delvey and is now under house arrest, had previously sued the lawyer, Audrey Thomas, to get her to give up files. She is now refiling the case. Sorokin allegedly fired Thomas in February, and the attorney was officially disbarred in November over a claim she misappropriated more than $630,000 in escrow funds from an elderly client, among others, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit claims Thomas plans to drop a book about her time with Sorokin titled “Social Antagonization Is the Worst Form of Oppression: The Anna Delvey Reality.” To make matters worse, she apparently plans to do it on Sorokin’s birthday, the convicted con artist claims.