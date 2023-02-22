Anna Sorokin’s Disbarred Ex-Lawyer Held in Contempt Over Court Records
‘SICK AND TIRED’
A New York judge on Tuesday agreed to hold Anna Sorokin’s former lawyer in contempt after she allegedly withheld court records needed to keep the faux heiress on U.S. soil, the New York Post reported. Sorokin’s current attorney, Duncan Levin, told the court in a virtual hearing that the files were necessary to allow her to fight not just her ongoing deportation case, but also her criminal conviction. Audrey Thomas, Sorokin’s onetime legal representation, was not present at the hearing, according to the Post. At the hearing’s conclusion, the judge set a March 1 deadline for Thomas, who last summer told The Daily Beast that Sorokin was a “dangerous, devious little bitch,” to release the records. Failure to comply will leave her liable for Sorokin’s attorney fees. Sorokin first asked the court to hold Thomas in contempt last September, arguing she had violated a court order to hand over the files. Thomas was disbarred on allegations stemming from an unrelated 2013 case two months later, The Daily Beast reported. She told the Post on Tuesday that she had “no knowledge” of any contempt order, and was “sick and tired” of Sorokin’s “frivolous claims.”