Anne Heche’s Ashes Placed at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day

Anne Heche’s cremated remains were placed at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day by her sons Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper, nine months after her death in a car crash. “It was a very intimate and special service,” a family rep told People. “Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united and it was beautiful.” Laffoon told the magazine that “we are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.” A raft of celebrities, from Jayne Mansfield to Joey Ramone, have their final resting places at Hollywood Forever.