Another Family Gets Tom Brady Photos in CVS Screw-Up
SAY CHEESE
When the mother of a San Francisco 49ers practice squad tight end ordered photos from CVS to be printed, she was surprised to receive a family photo of Tom Brady and his children at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium instead. Katie Tonges, whose brother Jake Tonges, plays for the 49ers, shared the confusion on TikTok on Monday in a video that’s received over 1.6 million views as of early Tuesday afternoon. Brady responded in the comments, writing, “My mom must have been printing out some photos in San Francisco.” According to the New York Post, Brady grew up as a 49ers fan. Tongs replied to the NFL legend, saying, “Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap!” TikTok users also saw the funny side of the mix-up, with @linds.marg writing, “I love that Tom Brady’s mom prints pics at CVS like the rest of us.”