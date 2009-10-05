Another Letterman Apology

CHEAT SHEET
Could Letterman's show get any more awkward? After last week's televised acknowledgement of having sexual relations with staff members, David Letterman apologized to his wife and staff during the taping of Monday night's episode. “I’m terribly sorry I put the staff in that position,” Letterman said, referring to the media attention garnered by his on-air admission. After thanking the staff for “once again putting up with something stupid I’ve gotten myself involved in,” the married host turned his attention to his wife, saying that she’d “been horribly hurt by [his] behavior” and that he “had [his] work cut out for him.” He closed the rambling interlude with a tongue-in-cheek item: "I'd like to apologize to the former Governor of Alaska."