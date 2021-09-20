Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’ Star, Dies at 55

Read it at TMZ
Anthony “AJ” Johnson, comedian and ’90s icon, has died at 55. According to TMZ, the Friday star was pronounced dead earlier this month at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death has been revealed. Johnson appeared in several major movies—including House Party, Lethal Weapon 3, and Menace II Society—but it was his iconic role as Ezal in Friday that launched the comedian’s career. It was rumored that Johnson would be reprising his role as Ezal in Last Friday, set to premiere in 2023.