CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Anti-Gay Clerk to Pay Hefty Fine to Couple She Refused to Marry

    PAY UP

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Kim Davis speaks during an interview on Fox News.

    Brendan McDermid

    A federal jury on Wednesday ordered Kim Davis, the homophobic former county clerk in Kentucky who infamously refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses, to fork over $100,000 to two men she denied a license to in 2015. Davis garnered national attention after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision mandated that clerks provide marriage licenses to same-sex couples nationwide. Despite repeated orders, Davis refused to issue some licenses—an illegal act she justified by claiming same-sex marriage was against her religious beliefs. Davis was briefly jailed on a contempt of court charge and became a cult hero among American homophobes, who cheered for her outside the Rowan County Jail as she was released. Davis returned to her job as county clerk and ran for re-election as a Republican in 2018, but lost handily to a Democrat. She had stayed largely out of the public eye ever since, aside from fighting against lawsuits from couples who had been denied licenses.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ,