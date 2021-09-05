CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Vaxx Paramilitary Group Disbands After Tabloid Exposes Attack Plans
ANTI-VAXX AND ARMED
An anti-vaccine paramilitary group in the United Kingdom has disbanded after a British exposed the organization’s discussions of a violent crossbow attack on vaccine centers. The group consisted of more than 200 former military members and called itself “Veterans 4 Freedom.” Members communicated via messaging app Telegram to plan the potential attack, with one member writing that “if it comes to an insurgency, the military will become enemy combatants and we’ll take them out using dirty tricks.” After The Mail on Sunday published its findings, the leader of Veterans 4 Freedom pulled the plug on the organization, though some members have already formed a new one called the “Global Veterans Alliance.”