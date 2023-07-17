Antioch Police Engaged in Even More Offensive Behavior
THEY PUT IT IN WRITING
The Antioch, California, Police Department allegedly engaged in even more racist and offensive behavior than previously reported. A 128-page document filed in court shows alleged texts between on-duty officers indicating that race played a role in arrests, the Enterprise-Record reports. “I’m already good at racial profiling,” an officer texted in a July 2021 message to a colleague. Documents show the officer on the receiving end claimed he was a “trained expert” who “learned from the best in the business.” Officers allegedly referred to a man of Middle Eastern descent as a “terrorist,” called their Black police chief a “gorilla,” and made homophobic and antisemitic comments. A number of Antioch police officers have been under investigation after the FBI found a slew of offensive messages in March 2022, which led to an internal investigation. So far, none of the officers implicated in the reports have been terminated.