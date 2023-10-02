Anya Taylor-Joy Weds Malcolm McRae in Stunning Fairycore Gown

CHEAT SHEET
Anya Taylor-Joy married her boyfriend of two years, musician Malcolm McRae, in a gorgeous Venice ceremony this weekend, the Daily Mail reports. As seen in photos, Taylor-Joy wore a glimmering, layered beige gown with a simple bodice and embellishments of birds and flowers from head to toe. She also wore a white veil over her platinum blond hair. Among the 150 guests at the ceremony were Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner, and Taylor-Joy’s The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult. The bride and groom began dating in early 2021, and last July, Page Six reported that the two had gotten married in a secret, intimate courthouse ceremony, with a bigger fête to follow. (Taylor-Joy’s rep did not return requests for comment at the time.)