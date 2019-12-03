Appeals Court Orders Deutsche Bank to Turn Over Documents Detailing Trump’s Finances
The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled on Tuesday that President Trump’s main lender, Deutsche Bank, must turn over documents detailing his financial records to two Democratic-controlled congressional committees. Trump has gone as far as suing the German bank, along with Capital One, to stop them from releasing the documents. He has also asked the Supreme Court to overrule lower courts so he can avoid disclosing his finances. The court wrote in the ruling, “Many documents facially appearing to reflect normal business dealings will therefore warrant disclosure for examination and analysis by skilled investigators assisting the committees.” The documents could contain extensive information of interest to House Democrats about Trump’s business dealings, how he made his money, and his relationships with foreign powers.