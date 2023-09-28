CHEAT SHEET
Appeals Court Tosses Cold Water on Trump’s Bid to Delay NY Fraud Trial
An appeals court rejected the efforts of former President Donald Trump to delay his fraud trial and dismiss some of the evidence against him, dealing yet another loss for Trump and teeing up a start to the civil trial as soon as Monday. This comes shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his associates be stripped of their business licenses after committing “persistent and repeated fraud.” The appeals court rejected the Trump Team’s suit against Engoron, who will solely decide damages in the case following a trial. He will determine whether additional penalties are to be levied against Trump and his businesses.