    Apple Fire Pushes 7,800 Californians From Their Homes

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    David McNew/Getty Images

    A wildfire that ignited on Friday around 5 p.m. in Riverside County, California, has already burned nearly 12,000 acres and forced officials to evacuate 7,800 people from their homes in Cherry Valley. Extreme heat, including temps in the 100s coupled with low humidity and a breeze have fed the flames from what were originally two fires that have since joined. Evacuation centers using strict COVID-19 precautions have been established at the Beaumont High School and in several local hotels.

