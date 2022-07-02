This Sleek Toothbrush Is Dentist-Approved
SPARKLING SMILE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The Aquasonic Black Series is a world-class modern electric toothbrush engineered with the most advanced dental technology to keep your teeth and gums healthy in between dentist appointments. It features an ultra-powerful and industry-leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute, a lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, four-mode operation, smart vibration timers, eight DuPont engineered brush heads, and bristles, and a custom travel case. The travel-friendly design is sleek ultra-slim, and lightweight. I love that it’s not heavy like other brushes. The best part? You don’t have to worry about it being wet like other products. This product has a waterproof design so you can really dig in deep.
Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.