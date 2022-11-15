Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Mugged in Manhattan, Police Say
‘SAFE AND HEALING’
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie was mugged in Manhattan by a 13-year-old and 17-year-old, police said Tuesday. Grande, 39, was walking down the street when the teenagers smashed him in the head and robbed him of his Louis Vuitton bag, containing his iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses and wallet. Grande refused medical care at the scene, posting a message to Instagram Tuesday thanking his fans for their thoughts and prayers. “I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there,” he wrote. The teenage culprits were caught when they attempted to use Grande’s credit card. Police said they had an imitation pistol and razor blade. They were charged with robbery, grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment, according to police.