Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House After #Scandoval for a Brand Deal
GET YOUR BAG
Ariana Madix staged an elaborate but entirely fake move out of the Los Angeles home she shares with ex-partner Tom Sandoval as part of a sponsored brand deal, she revealed to her Instagram followers. The Vanderpump Rules star, who made headlines after it was revealed that Sandoval had cheated on her with a co-star earlier this year, was pictured loading cardboard boxes into a U-Haul truck parked in her driveway on Monday. Hours later, she took to her Instagram Story to clarify the situation. “I’m moving up, not out,” she said. “Well—not yet, at least. It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.” A representative for Madix confirmed to People that she is still living with Sandoval. Meanwhile, though she did not mention the name of her brand partner, in paparazzi photos of the ploy, Madix can be seen wearing a sweatshirt stamped with a logo for SoFi, a personal finance company. A representative for SoFi confirmed to People that the move was a “stunt.”