Ariana Madix Sues Her Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval
SCANDOVAL SAGA
Ariana Madix is reportedly suing her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval over their Los Angeles home, according to court documents as their split turns even uglier. Madix wants the house to be sold in a “partition by sale” allowing both parties to split the proceeds from the house they bought together in 2019. Though the pair broke up in March 2023 because of Sandoval’s affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, Madix revealed in August that she and Sandoval continued to cohabitate and live in the five-bedroom house together. “I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent,” she said, commenting on the breakup in May. “And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life.”