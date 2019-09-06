Arizona Woman Falls to Her Death Climbing Half Dome in Yosemite National Park

Read it at CNN
An Arizona woman has died after falling more than 500 feet while climbing the Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, officials said Friday. Danielle Burnett, 29, fell Thursday while attempting to climb the cable portion of the route up the iconic rock, the National Park Service said. Park officials said Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is now under investigation.
“It's with a broken heart to inform you all that our beautiful Danielle left us yesterday doing something she loved so much,” one of Burnett's family members wrote on Facebook Friday. “This will take time.”