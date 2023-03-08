Arkansas Man Gets Life for Trafficking 6-Year-Old Girl

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
An Arkansas man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Wednesday for sex-trafficking a 6-year-old whose plight was discovered when doctors found she had several sexually transmitted diseases. The girl told FBI agents that two different men had raped her in a hotel room with a curtain running down the middle and a certain picture hanging on the wall. Investigators were able to locate the hotel and discovered the child’s mother had rented a room there. Then authorities got search warrants for the blood of the two suspects, Mario Waters and DeMarcus George, and they had the same STDs as the girl. George pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to life, and Waters got the same punishment.