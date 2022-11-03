CHEAT SHEET
Art Collectors More Eager Than Ever to Globetrot... to Buy Sustainable Art
According to a newly released on the state of the art market, the global exchange of artwork is as profitable as ever, with 2022 numbers exceeding the $30.5 billion spent on the import and export of art in 2019, according to The Art Newspaper. The study by Art Basel and UBS, released a month before Art Basel Miami, found that collectors are also extremely eager to globetrot: 77 percent of respondents to the report’s survey said they plan to attend even more international fairs, exhibitions and events in 2023. Ironically, 76 percent of collectors also said they’ll buy works of art that are sustainably produced, revealing a bit of fundamental cognitive dissonance when it comes to the ongoing climate crisis.