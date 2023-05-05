At Least 8 Trump Electors in Georgia Get Immunity in 2020 Election Investigation
SHIELDED
Loyalty does not seem to run deep in the Georgia Republican Party, at least as far as former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election are concerned. Eight of the 16 alternate electors convened by Trump in Georgia in December 2020 to declare his victory over Joe Biden have accepted immunity in an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis into Trump’s actions in the state, according to The Washington Post. The electors have apparently not promised to offer incriminating evidence and maintain that they were merely preparing for the possibility that Trump succeeded in his legal challenges to the Georgia vote count. Willis is examining a number of moves made by the Trump campaign after the state’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp recognized Biden’s victory, including calls to pressure state officials and possible links to a voting machine breach in rural Coffee County.