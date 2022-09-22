At Least 9 Dead in Assault Rifle Massacre in Mexican Pool Hall

CHEAT SHEET
At least nine people were killed and another one injured Wednesday night when alleged cartel gunmen stormed into a Mexican pool hall and opened fire. Footage of the horrific slaughter at the venue named El Jarras in Tarimoro, central Mexico, was shared online in the aftermath of the shooting. The images show one man lying on the ground as gunfire rings out, with shooters armed with assault rifles moving through the hall. They also show the attackers dropping green and orange cards on the ground, which appear to attribute the massacre to the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Police rushed to the scene after neighbors reported the bloodshed, with local authorities advising residents to avoid the area.