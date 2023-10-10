Atlanta Cop Fired After Tasing Church Deacon Who Later Died
An Atlanta cop who tased a church deacon has been fired by Police Chief Darin Schierbaum for not adhering to the department’s procedures during the August 10 arrest of Johnny Hollman, 62, following a car crash. Officer Kiran Kimbrough did not wait for a supervisor to arrive on the scene prior to arresting Hollman for refusing to sign an accident citation, the Associated Press reports. Hollman’s family, who have viewed body-camera footage of the incident and demanded Kimbrough be charged with murder, has requested that the APD make it public, but Schierbaum explained that the video would not be shared until the investigation concludes. The family’s lawyer claimed that there is evidence that Hollman agreed to sign the citation on multiple occasions. The death was ruled a homicide, but the medical examiner found that heart disease was a contributing factor.