    Atlanta to Roll Back Reopening Plan, Reimpose ‘Stay at Home’ Order

    GOING BACKWARDS

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    TNS/ABACA via Reuters

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would scrap the city’s plan to reopen and instead re-implement a “stay at home” order as coronavirus cases surge in Georgia. The city had entered Phase 2 of its five-phase reopening plan in May, allowing pick-up service in all stores and restaurants, and gatherings of 10 people. However, Georgia recorded 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday—a new single-day record. Atlanta will revert back to Phase 1, which requires residents to stay at home and leave for essential reasons only. Bottoms signed a mask mandate on Wednesday, two days after she tested positive herself. Orders from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has been bullish about reopening, supersede any orders by Bottoms.

    Read it at WSB-TV