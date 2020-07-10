CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta to Roll Back Reopening Plan, Reimpose ‘Stay at Home’ Order
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would scrap the city’s plan to reopen and instead re-implement a “stay at home” order as coronavirus cases surge in Georgia. The city had entered Phase 2 of its five-phase reopening plan in May, allowing pick-up service in all stores and restaurants, and gatherings of 10 people. However, Georgia recorded 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday—a new single-day record. Atlanta will revert back to Phase 1, which requires residents to stay at home and leave for essential reasons only. Bottoms signed a mask mandate on Wednesday, two days after she tested positive herself. Orders from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has been bullish about reopening, supersede any orders by Bottoms.