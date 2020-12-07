CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Attorney General Barr Could Step Down Before End of Trump’s Term: NYT
BARR, NONE
Read it at New York Times
Attorney General William Barr could step down before the end of President Trump’s term in January, The New York Times reports. On Tuesday, Barr—a longtime Trump loyalist—made perhaps the most stunning rebuke of the president’s attempts to overturn the results of November’s election, telling the Associated Press that the Justice Department had not found voting fraud “on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” In November, Trump fired Chris Krebs, the nation’s top election cybersecurity official, for making similar statements defending the integrity of the 2020 election.